Chanhassen Man Charged In Carver County Boat, Truck Thefts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 52-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested and charged with theft involving two boats and three vehicles last Friday, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
Roger David Nitz was charged with six felonies of receiving stolen property in connection with the case.
According to the charges, authorities responded just before 3 p.m. last Friday to a report of stolen property in Waconia Township. An employee of Minnesota Inboard told officers that two Malibu Wakesetter boats had been stolen and they were at 6750 County Road 10 in Waconia Township.
The boats were estimated to be worth $134,000 in combined value.
The complaint states authorities learned Nitz leases the property on County Road 10 for small engine repair and vehicle or boat storage. Authorities executed a search warrant and stolen vehicles, including a 2003 Ford F350, a 2004 Chevy Silverado, an Audi A6, a bobcat and plow attachment. The combined value of the vehicles was estimated at $54,000.
Nitz was arrested without incident in Chanhassen and taken to the Carver County Jail. He posted $5,000 bail on Tuesday, and his next court appearance is set for Feb. 28.
The case remains under investigation.