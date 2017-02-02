Thousands Expected At Multiple Events This Weekend In St. Paul

February 2, 2017 6:55 AM By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: Mary McGuire, Red Bull Crashed Ice, St. Paul, St. Paul Winter Carnival, Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Downtown St. Paul is the place to be this weekend if you’re looking for winter fun.

The Winter Carnival, Red Bull Crashed Ice, The World’s Toughest Rodeo and many other events are all going down on Saturday in the Capitol City.

According to Visit St. Paul, 200,000 people are expected to attend various events. The schedule of events is as follows:

On Saturday, Metro Transit has partnered with Red Bull to offer a printable pass that is good for free rides from noon to 1 a.m. for Crashed Ice events, and from noon to 10 p.m. for the Winter Carnival Activities.

To download the pass, visit Visit St. Paul online.

More from Mary McGuire
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia