Thousands Expected At Multiple Events This Weekend In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Downtown St. Paul is the place to be this weekend if you’re looking for winter fun.
The Winter Carnival, Red Bull Crashed Ice, The World’s Toughest Rodeo and many other events are all going down on Saturday in the Capitol City.
According to Visit St. Paul, 200,000 people are expected to attend various events. The schedule of events is as follows:
- 2 p.m. — Red Bull Crashed Ice Village opens to the public on West 7th Street
- 5 p.m. — Gates open for Red Bull Crashed Ice Championships at the Cathedral of Saint Paul
- 5 p.m. — Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade from Lowertown to Rice Park
- 6 p.m. — Red Bull Crashed Ice Finals at Cathedral of Saint Paul
- 7 p.m. — Minnesota RollerGirls Bout at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium
- 7 p.m. — Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at the Xcel Energy Center
- 7 p.m. — Pabst Winter Carnival Music Series: Chase and Ovation in Rice Park
- 11 p.m. – Crashed Ice Village Street Party ends
On Saturday, Metro Transit has partnered with Red Bull to offer a printable pass that is good for free rides from noon to 1 a.m. for Crashed Ice events, and from noon to 10 p.m. for the Winter Carnival Activities.
To download the pass, visit Visit St. Paul online.