Body Found After Cloquet House Fire

February 3, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a body was found after a house fire near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota.

Fire departments from several communities responded Thursday night to a report of a house engulfed in flames. Crews spent hours putting out the fire, but the house and attached garage were destroyed.

Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office found human remains at the scene at about noon Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

