Sheriff: Violent Crime Up, Homicides Down In Hennepin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly released statistics from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office show an uptick in violent crime in 2016, but a sharper decrease in homicide.
According to the sheriff’s office, violent crime jumped 3 percent last year as compared with 2015, but homicides dropped 26 percent — from 62 in 2015 to 46 in 2016. The report classifies rape, business robbery, person robbery, aggravated assault and homicide as violent crimes.
Property crime, meanwhile, showed no change overall, though motor vehicle thefts rose 19 percent and arson dropped 13 percent. “Property crimes” are business burglary, residential burglary, theft of personal property, motor vehicle theft and arson.