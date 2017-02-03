Federal Officials Investigate Plane Crash In Ellendale

February 3, 2017 7:27 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Federal aviation authorities are looking into what caused a small plane to crash in southern Minnesota Thursday night.

The plane was reported missing around 8:15 p.m., and was later located west of the small town of Ellendale.

The Steele County Sheriff said the pilot was able to walk to a nearby home, call for help and was then airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in the Twin Cities.

There has been no word on the pilot’s current condition.

It is also unknown if there were any passengers in the plane.

