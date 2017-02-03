Police: SUV In Crash That Killed Mother Had Been Stolen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grand Rapids police say the SUV involved in a crash that killed a central Minnesota mother of three had been stolen.
Kevin Couch, 29, is accused of driving under the influence when he crossed the centerline of Highway 23 in Foley Tuesday, hitting Lindsay Cardinal’s vehicle head-first.
Cardinal, from Foreston, was killed. Her three young children, whom she had just picked up from daycare, survived unharmed.
Couch and passenger Nicole Schmidt, both from Milaca, were airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center.
Police say the GMC Yukon which Couch was driving had been stolen from outside of Frontier Liquors in Foley late Monday afternoon. The owner told investigators he had left it running while he ran inside.
A surveillance camera did not capture the moment the vehicle was stolen, but it did catch a gold-colored sedan in the parking lot with several people inside follow the stolen SUV as it left the scene.
Police are asking for anyone who is able to identify the car and the possible suspects to call 911.
