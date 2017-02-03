University Clears At Least 4 Of 10 Gopher Football Players In Sexual Assault Case

February 3, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: Antoine Winfield Jr., Gopher Football, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least four University of Minnesota football players will be reinstated after accusations of sexual assault.

Ten players on the team were accused of sexual assault in an incident last September. Minneapolis Police declined to file criminal charges, but a University of Minnesota investigation led to the players’ indefinite suspension.

A university subcommittee on sexual misconduct reviewed the case and held hearings for both the student involved and all 10 players over two days last week. On Friday evening, sources confirmed to WCCO that the subcommittee cleared at least four of the players involved in the case.

There’s no word yet on the other six players involved in the case.

