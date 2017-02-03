North Dakota GOP Consider Bill To Ban Refugee Resettlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some North Dakota Republican lawmakers are pushing a measure that would let communities and the governor temporarily ban refugee resettlement while data is being collected.
Critics believe the measure is discriminatory and probably unconstitutional.
A hearing was held on the measure Friday.
West Fargo Rep. Christopher Olson says the purpose of the bill is to allow local and state governments to “have a say” in refugee resettlement process.
He says some schools and social service programs are being stressed because the federal government is not providing sufficient funding for the state’s refugee resettlement program, which is administered by Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota.
Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota CEO Jessica Thomasson says the measure unfairly singles out refugees.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Comments are closed.