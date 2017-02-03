Reddit’s Best Suggestions For A Minnesotan Super Bowl Halftime Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the Super Bowl coming to Minneapolis next year, speculation about the halftime performer will soon begin.
If the NFL is looking for suggestions, Reddit users have them covered. On Friday, a thread on the site featured plenty of ideas for Super Bowl LII’s halftime show. Here are the best suggestions:
- “Bob Dylan covering Prince while standing on a stage that looks like tater tot hot dish.”
- “Garrison Keillor coming out of retirement to read a football themed News from Lake Wobegon.”
- “A meat raffle.”
- “The hockey hair flow showcase hour.”
- “No one sets foot on the field because they are all waving the other people to go first.”
- “A massive frozen over aquarium stocked with walleye. Ice fishing contest at halftime!”
- “SPAM dancers with hot dish.”
- “Prince hologram.”
The last time Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl, in 1992, a halftime show called “Winter Magic” was showcased. The show featured dancers, Olympic skaters Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill and a performance by Gloria Estefan.
In 2007, Prince performed at Super Bowl XLI, widely considered among the best halftime shows in the game’s history.