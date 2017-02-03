Twins Take Byung Ho Park Off Roster, Sign Reliever Matt Belisle

February 3, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Byung-Ho Park, Matt Belisle, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have designated Korean slugger Byung Ho Park for assignment following a disappointing major league debut as a designated hitter.

The move was made on Friday to clear space on the 40-man roster for right-handed reliever Matt Belisle, who finalized a $2.05 million, one-year contract after posting a career-best 1.76 ERA last season for Washington.

The 30-year-old Park batted .191 with 12 home runs and 24 RBIs in 62 games last season. The Twins paid his South Korean club, the Nexen Heroes, $12.85 million for negotiating rights to Park, who signed a $12 million, four-year contract with Minnesota.

Belisle pitched 46 innings in 2016 for the Nationals, missing seven weeks in the first half of the season with a strained calf muscle in his right leg.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

