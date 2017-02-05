Owners Say South Mpls. Art Studio Was Vandalized Over Gentrification

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A south Minneapolis artist studio that specializes in handmade goods for book lovers was vandalized overnight, and the shop owners say they were targeted over concerns of gentrification.
The owners of Frostbeard Studio posted on Facebook Sunday that four windows were broken at their studio, located near Powderhorn Park on East 35th Street. The vandals also left graffiti.
While the owners say that insurance will cover the damage, they did reach out to the vandals on social media, saying that they should have come to them with concerns instead of resorting to violence.
“If you have concerns about us or our business, talk to us,” the Facebook post says. “We are not a big corporation trying to gentrify the neighborhood (quite the opposite).”
The owners say their shop, which is known for its book-scented candles, is open to all who call the Powderhorn area home. They also said they contacted the police about the vandalism, adding that their studio has surveillance cameras.