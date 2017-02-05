Super Bowl LI: Preparing For The Big Game | Security Focusing On Subtlety | 5 Worst Halftime Shows

Broken Dreams, Mountains Of Debt Left By For-Profit Schools

February 5, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Fraud, Globe University, Minnesota School of Business

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — Some students who were victims of fraud by Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business have been left with broken dreams and a mountain of debt.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the state sued the school, accusing it of defrauding more than 1,000 students. Many students said the for-profit school encouraged them take out loans to pay tuition.

A Hennepin County judge ruled the schools violated state consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices laws. The school was ordered to pay restitution to those students.

The school began to close campuses when it became ineligible for federal funding in December.

Perry Schramm said he studied criminal justice at the school before finding out that his credits wouldn’t transfer to a certified police training program. He says he’s now $60,000 in debt.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

