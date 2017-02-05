Super Bowl LI: Preparing For The Big Game | Security Focusing On Subtlety | 5 Worst Halftime Shows

Minnesota Host Committee Takes In Super Bowl 51

February 5, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, Super Bowl XXLII, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Super Bowl Sunday and lots of people are at parties or hosting them to watch the game.

One year from this weekend, all eyes will be on Minnesota. Super Bowl XXLII will be in Minneapolis on Feb. 4 of 2018. Members of the Minnesota’s Super Bowl Host Committee have spent the past week in Houston, where this year’s Super Bowl is being played.

They’re analyzing everything from security to traffic, so there is smooth sailing when the big game comes to U.S. Bank Stadium. The host committee is working on a 10-day festival here, hoping to attract people from all over the region, even if they aren’t attending the big game.

The CEO of the committee, Maureen Bausch, is no stranger to big events. She left her job at Mall of America to join the host committee.

“The most important thing I look at is the guest experience. How will people come to Minnesota, will they want to return, bring their meetings, will they someday want to move,” Bausch said.

St. Paul will have its Winter Carnival during Super Bowl week next year, maybe with a little more football flavor.

