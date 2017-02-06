Former Champlin Park Soccer Coach Pleads Guilty To Sex With Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former high school soccer coach accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old boy at his home in the summer of 2014 pleaded guilty to charges last week.
Rebecca Noonan pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case with a stay of adjudication. If she completes the terms of her probation, the case could be dismissed.
Noonan entered the plea the day her trial was supposed to start. She had been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving non-consensual sexual contact.
Court documents state Noonan was at the boy’s Ramsey home in August or September of 2014 when his mother wasn’t home. She was friends with the victim’s mother. She went into his room, got undressed and went into his bed. She engaged in sexual contact with him and told him to keep it a secret because she would go to jail.
According to court documents, the victim told his siblings about the incident and told them not to say anything. His siblings told police what he told them.