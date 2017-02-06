Former Champlin Park Soccer Coach Pleads Guilty To Sex With Student

February 6, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Champlin Park, Criminal Sexual Conduct, Rebecca Noonan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former high school soccer coach accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old boy at his home in the summer of 2014 pleaded guilty to charges last week.

Rebecca Noonan pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case with a stay of adjudication. If she completes the terms of her probation, the case could be dismissed.

Noonan entered the plea the day her trial was supposed to start. She had been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving non-consensual sexual contact.

Court documents state Noonan was at the boy’s Ramsey home in August or September of 2014 when his mother wasn’t home. She was friends with the victim’s mother. She went into his room, got undressed and went into his bed. She engaged in sexual contact with him and told him to keep it a secret because she would go to jail.

According to court documents, the victim told his siblings about the incident and told them not to say anything. His siblings told police what he told them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia