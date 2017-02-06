1 Killed, 1 Injured In Renville Co. Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead and another is injured following a head-on crash in Renville County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 5:30 a.m. deputies responded to a head-on crash on Highway 71, just south of Renville County Road 4, in Renville County.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that 56-year-old Daryl Eugene Erickson, of Willmar, was driving southbound in a 2009 Mack Tractor when he collided with 46-year-old Todd Michael Serbus, of Redwood Falls, who was driving northbound in a 2005 GMC Sierra.

Both drivers were taken to Redwood County Hospital, where Serbus later died as a result of his injuries. Erickson suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Serbus was not wearing a seat belt.

The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating.

