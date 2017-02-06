Police: SWAT Team Subdues Suicidal Man With Gun In Hastings

February 6, 2017 9:35 PM
Filed Under: Hastings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suicidal man with a gun in Hastings was arrested Monday evening following an incident involving the SWAT team that was caught on video.

According to Hastings Police, the incident began just after 5 p.m. at a home on Maple Street, where another person was inside with the suicidal man and unable to leave.

Responding officers closed the surrounding blocks and called in a SWAT team. The incident was captured on video by a bystander and uploaded to YouTube. Police said they used “less than lethal tactics” to subdue the man and take him into custody. The other person inside the house was able to get out unharmed.

The Hastings Police Department is investigating.

