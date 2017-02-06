Lady Gaga Announces World Tour, Includes St. Paul Stop

February 6, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After performing at halftime of Super Bowl LI, Lady Gaga announced she is going on tour!

Gaga announced her 2017 World Tour, which includes a stop at the Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 21.

She’s getting good reviews for her halftime show. She performed some of her biggest hits, including “Just Dance,” Bad Romance” “Poker Face” and several others.

Gaga ended the show with a mic drop.

Tickets for Gaga at Xcel Energy Center go on sale Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit our affiliate 104.1 Jack FM.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia