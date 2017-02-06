With Super Bowl LI Finished, Minn. Officially Handed Game Ball For Next Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The New England Patriots became Super Bowl champions for the fifth time Sunday night, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. Now, the clock starts ticking on Super Bowl LII being held in Minnesota next year.

There is less than a year until Minneapolis will be in the nation’s spotlight as the host of the Super Bowl, but preparations for Feb. 4, 2018 have already begun.

On Monday morning, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee officially handed the game ball to Minnesota.

“The game ball belongs to our entire state, and we are excited that so many Minnesotans were part of our effort to bring it home,” said Maureen Bausch, CEO of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

A special video was debuted after the game ball was delivered to Minnesota.

“Our Minnesota Handoff video showcases our beautiful state, our welcoming people, and our enthusiasm for hosting Super Bowl LII in the Bold North. Now that Minnesota is on the clock, we are excited celebrate the 52 week countdown to a safe and successful Super Bowl LII,” Bausch said.

The Minnesotan Super Bowl Host Committee is rolling out a bunch of events this week, which is aptly named “Hand-Off Week”. There are festivities scheduled right at U.S. Bank Stadium and at the Mall of America, all designed to help get people excited for the big game.

The week will culminate with a “Show Us Your Bold” rally at 5 p.m. Friday at the Mall of America’s Rotunda and will feature Vikings players and community leaders — all are welcome.

Last week, members of Minnesota’s Super Bowl Planning Committee took a trip down to Houston to learn about everything from security to traffic so things can go smoothly next year.

“This event is so much more than a game – it’s an opportunity for all Minnesotans to make their own Super Bowl memories; to showcase the Bold North to the world; and to create a positive economic impact on our community for years to come,” said Bausch. “We are ready to receive the game ball and start the final drive toward a safe, secure, and successful Super Bowl LII for our visitors and Minnesotans alike.”

A halftime performer has yet to be announced, but some suggestions have been thrown out, like Adele and Bob Dylan.

The last time Minnesota hosted a Super Bowl back in 1992, 60,000 visitors came to the North Star State. That number is expected to go way up to the 1 million mark in 2018.