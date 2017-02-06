Truck Crashes Through Ice In Stearns County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Richfield man is expected to be OK after his pickup truck crashed through ice on a Stearns County lake early Sunday morning.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:21 a.m. officials received a call of a vehicle through ice on Lake Koronis, which is located about two miles south of Paynesville.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that 39-year-old Anousone Keobounpheng had been driving his truck on the ice when he got lost on the lake. He then saw open water in front of him but could not stop in time.
His truck went into the lake and was partially submerged.
Keobounpheng was able to get out of the car safely.
People who were fishing on the lake were able to provide him assistance.
No one else was injured.