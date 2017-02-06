MNfusion: Dining Deals For Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re single, in a new relationship or been married for decades, everyone deserves a special meal on the day dedicated to love.

So, with Valentine’s Day just over a week away, we’ve put together a list of just some of the deals available at local dining establishments.

Diners are encouraged to make reservations, as spots will fill soon.

Cantina Laredo

From Feb. 11 through Feb. 14, diners can enjoy a special, promotional three course menu. The meal includes a Smoky Margarita to drink and Strawberry Bunuelos for dessert. Diners are also free to order off of the regular menu during this time period.

CRAVE Galleria

CRAVE at the Galleria will also be offering a special on a three course dinner for two. The dinner also includes a bottle of wine.

DAVANNI’s

DAVANNI’s is offering medium thin crust heart-shaped pizzas and $1 brownies all day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Exclusively at the Plymouth location, diners can purchase a chocolate chunk cookie, a dark chocolate brownie or a Rice Krispie treat (at regular price) and decorate it for no charge. Decorating takes place from 12 to 6 p.m.

Northern Brewer

For those who prefer to make their own Valentine’s Day dinners, they can now make the wine to go along with it too. Northern Brewer has introduced a new line of make-your-own wine kits, Master Vintner. The store features kits that make one gallon or six gallons.

Red Cow

Red Cow’s North Loop location will be offering limited reservations on Valentine’s Day! The night will feature a special menu of scallops, a lobster burger and a chocolate budino for dessert.

Rustica Cookies & Creamery

Rustica Cookies & Creamery at the Mall of America and both Rustica Bakery & Cafe locations are offering a special cookie for Valentine’s Day! It is a vanilla shortbread cookie with a raspberry cardamom jam filling and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Seward Co-op Creamery Cafe

In the name of love, Seward Co-op Creamery Café will be extending its hours! The Creamery will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will also feature a specially curated a la carte menu that includes dishes made with sustainable and organic ingredients.

UNION Rooftop

From Feb. 14 to 17, UNION Rooftop will be offering a Late Night Date Night special. After 8 p.m., diners can enjoy a three course dinner for two and a bottle of wine for $50.