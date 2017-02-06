Vegas Gives Vikings 6th Best Odds To Win Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Super Bowl LI is barely in the rearview mirror, but Las Vegas is already looking forward to next year’s big game.
Betting site Bovada released their odds for Super Bowl LII Monday, and the Minnesota Vikings are a lot higher than you may think.
The Vikings sit at 16 to 1 odds to win next year’s Super Bowl, which is being held in Minneapolis. If those bets pay off, the Vikings would be the first team to even play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium, let alone win one.
This year’s champions, the New England Patriots, lead the pack with about 5 to 1 odds. Only four other teams – the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers – have better odds than the Vikings. The Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks have the same odds as the Vikings.
Bovada gives the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers the worst odds to win Super Bowl LII, with both teams sitting at 150 to 1.
After a 5-0 start that turned into an 8-8 finish, many fans might be wondering why the Vikings’ odds are so high. It turns out a turnaround like that isn’t that surprising — the Atlanta Falcons started 5-0 in 2015 before finishing 8-8, then advanced to the Super Bowl this year before losing in heartbreaking fashion.
If the Vikings do follow in the Falcons’ footsteps, let’s hope the story turns out a little differently.