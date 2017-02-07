Merriam-Webster Dictionary Adds ‘Face-Palm,’ 1,000 Other Words

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – “Binge-watch,” “face-palm” and “microaggression” are among the new words added to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary.
On Tuesday, dictionary officials announced that more than 1,000 words – from pop culture, science, sports and other languages – were added to the online lexicon.
“This is a significant addition to our online dictionary, reflecting the breadth of English vocabulary and the speed with which we seek information,” a post on the dictionary’s website read.
Among the new words are “Seussian,” which means “relating to, or suggestive of Dr. Seuss,” “conlang,” a word for an invented language, such as Klingon or Elvish, and “up-fake,” a basketball maneuver in which a player fakes a shot.
While some might face-palm addition of some popular slang into the prestigious dictionary – words such as “photobomb,” “humblebrag,” and “throw shade” – officials noted that new additions come from all corners of the language.
All the words that make it into the online dictionary are observed in practice and thoroughly researched, officials say, noting that some words might make it into the lexicon quicker than others, depending on their use and general acceptance.
One word, “snollygoster,” was even put back into the dictionary after it was discovered that Fox News pundit Bill O’Reilly used it frequently, sending people to look it up. Previously, the word – which means “a shrewd, unprincipled person” — was cut from the dictionary in 2003.
For a look at more of the new words – including “macaron,” “FLOTUS,” “ping,” “CRISPR,” and “safe space” – click here.