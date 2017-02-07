Sheriff: Cloquet Woman Dies In House Fire

February 7, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: Cloquet, Fatal House Fire, Sharyl L. Nelson, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 51-year-old woman died in a Cloquet house fire last Thursday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple fire departments and the sheriff’s office responded at about 8:05 p.m. to a report of a home fully engulfed at 3915 Highway 33. Fire crews spent several hours battling the blaze, and the home and an attached garage were completely destroyed.

Authorities say a body was found in the house fire. The victim was identified Tuesday as Sharyl L. Nelson of Cloquet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

