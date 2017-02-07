Gophers’ Schierhorn Earns Big Ten First Star Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team swept Penn State over the weekend, and goalie Eric Schierhorn was named the league’s First Star of the Week on Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions feature the nation’s top-ranked offense, and Schierhorn limited them to three goals on 69 shots over two games. Minnesota improved to No. 5 in the nation after the weekend sweep.
Schierhorn’s 66 saves and .952 save percentage for the weekend led the Big Ten as the Gophers claimed 5-1 and 5-2 victories. It’s his sixth career award and second straight. He leads the Big Ten and is tied for second nationally with 17 wins.
The Gophers travel to Ohio State this weekend.