Pipestone Co. Deputy Resigns Following DWI Charges

February 7, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Pipestone County

PIPESTONE, Minn. (AP) — A southwestern Minnesota sheriff’s deputy has resigned after he was charged the drunken driving and possessing a gun while intoxicated.

Pipestone County Deputy Jeff Sanow reached an agreement with the county that ends an internal investigation into his possible involvement in two hit-and-run accidents in Jasper last August.

County administrator Sharon Hanson tells KSFY the agreement benefits both Sanow as well as Pipestone County. It was negotiated by a labor attorney and Sanow’s union representative. It pays some benefits, including health insurance for a limited amount of time, his remaining 206 hours of unused vacation time and nearly $4,800 in severance pay.

Sanow has not been convicted of the charges against him. He was an 11-year veteran of the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia