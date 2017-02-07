Police: Suspect Sought In Roseville Drug Overdose Death

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities in Roseville are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for two counts of third-degree murder.

Victor Wayne Lynch was charged with murder in the drug overdose death of Trina Maurstad, a 20-year-old woman from White Bear Lake, last October at a Roseville hotel.

Police say Lynch is described as a white male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 218 pounds who is bald and has hazel eyes. Lynch does not have a permanent address.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Lynch’s arrest on Tuesday after a four-month investigation started form the Oct. 10, 2016, incident. Police were called to the Red Roof Inn at 2410 Prior Avenue North on a report of a possible drug overdose.

When officers got to the scene, they found Maurstad unconscious and not breathing. As they were attempting to revive her, they found drug paraphernalia in the room. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say when she overdosed, Lynch was in the room along with a 28-year-old witness. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled she died of mixed drug toxicity, including heroin and methamphetamine. There was also fentanyl in her urine.

Police recovered multiple loaded hypodermic needles with a brown liquid substance, several unused needles and a glass narcotics pipe. They matched chemicals found in Maurstad’s blood and urine.

Authorities say three days later, the witness came forward and told police it was Lynch who prepared the drugs and offered them to both Maurstad and the witness. Lynch injected the drugs into Maurstad and offered her several more injections.

The witness told police they stayed with Maurstad and didn’t want to leave her alone with Lynch because she was no longer coherent from the drugs. She began seizing on Oct. 10, and the witness called 911.

Lynch has two previous convictions, in 2004 and 2010, for violation of controlled substance law. If he’s convicted on the current charges, Lynch faces up to 25 years or a $40,000 fine on each charge.

Anyone who sees Lynch or knows where he might be should call 911 immediately and do not approach him.