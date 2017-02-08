Police Investigate Threat Written On Blaine High School Wall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About one month after a student brought a gun into Blaine High School, a message written on a bathroom wall had staff and students on edge Wednesday.
Someone posted a photo to social media which showed a bathroom tile with this message written in pen: “2-9-17 Will Be Blaine’s Bloodest [sic] Day.”
Jason Paske, Blaine High School’s interim principal, sent a letter to parents about the incident where he downplayed the seriousness of the perceived threat.
“Our investigation is determining there is no credible threat to safety and the focus remains on confirming which students were involved,” Paske said.
He added that Blaine police are also investigating.
