Lot To Stay Vacant After Heinrich Home Demolition, For Now

ANNANDALE, Minn. (AP) — A real estate developer who demolished the Minnesota home of the man who killed Jacob Wettlerling in 1989 says he is giving the vacant lot to the city of Annandale.
Developer Tim Thone of Woodbury said Tuesday that the city has agreed not to develop the quarter-acre lot for at least a decade.
In December, Thone bought Danny Heinrich’s former home in Annandale so he could destroy it.
Last year Henrich admitted to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing the 11-year-old boy.
