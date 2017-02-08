Minnehaha Academy Closes Upper School For Rest Of Week, Cites Norovirus

February 8, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: Minnehaha Academy, Norovirus, Upper Campus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnehaha Academy officials announced Wednesday that the Upper School will be closed for the rest of the week due to a widespread illness.

The school building closed at noon Wednesday. Officials say an industrial cleaning service will be brought in to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

Officials say the school’s nurse has been in touch with the Minnesota Department of Health, and the widespread illness within the Upper School Campus has symptoms indicative of Norovirus.

Anyone who may have contracted the illness is advised to stay at home for at least 24 hours.

“We will conduct Digital Learning days for Upper School students on Thursday and Friday, and are directing them to check Schoology and email the rest of the week. Activities in the evenings or weekends will be decided in the near future,” the academy said.

Regular hours for Upper School will resume Monday morning.

Lower and Middle School will remain in operation.

