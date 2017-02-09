I-94W, Hwy. 610 Closed Near Rogers After Semi-Truck Crash

February 9, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Maple Grove, MnDOT, Rogers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 94, along with westbound Highway 610 in Maple Grove are closed Thursday morning due to a bad crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash happened south of Rogers, right where I-94 crosses County Road 81 just north of Hwy. 610.

Details of the crash are vague, but Minnesota Department of Transportation said no one was injured.

Thousands of people use this road to get into the Twin Cities from northwest of the metro. The good news is that this is not shutting down eastbound lanes, which many use to get to work.

MnDOT said both roads should be back open by 8 a.m.

