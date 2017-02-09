Jewish U Of M Student Finds Swastika In Dorm Room

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jewish groups are responding after a Jewish student at the University of Minnesota discovered a Swastika on the white board in his dorm room Wednesday.

According to Chabad U of M, it’s the second anti-Semitic incident to happen on the U of M campus in two weeks. A picture shows a Swastika on the white board with the words “Nazis Rule” above it as well as a scene depicting a Nazi death camp.

Officials say back on Jan. 20, a Swastika was drawn in the snow at the football practice field.

Chabad, the campus Rabbi, has been in touch with Wednesday’s targeted student and said the student is shaken but filed a report with authorities.

“The fact that this sort of hatred exists on our campus is unacceptable, and is obviously a troubling issue that threatens the open dialogue and diversity that makes U of M such a special campus. I was happy to see the faculty’s quick, proactive responses to the incidents and have spoken to numerous Jewish students who were looking for ways to combat the issue,” Rabbi Yitzi Steiner, the co-director of Chabad, said.

Minnesota Hillel and the Jewish Community Relations Council released a joint statement, condemning the incident.

“Minnesota Hillel and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas condemn the swastika scrawled on the door of a Jewish student’s dorm room at the University of Minnesota. We are deeply concerned by this incident and we urge anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward and report it to law enforcement. We will continue to monitor the situation,” Steve Hunegs, executive director of JCRC, said.