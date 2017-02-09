Sheriff: Burglar(s) Enters Yellow Medicine Co. Garages, Steal Firearms & Trailers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a western Minnesota burglary.
According to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on Jan. 26 at 8:02 p.m. to a residence north of St. Leo on the report of a burglary.
There, a burglar or burglars entered two separate garages and took several firearms – and multiple other items. Two ATVs were also taken, but were recovered in the area.
Two different trailers were taken and have been entered into the state system as stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-564-2130 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. The amount of the reward has not been disclosed.