Bus Driver Accused Of Touching Girls Makes Court Appearance

February 10, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Bus Assistant, Harvey Kneifl, South Washington County, South Washington County School District, Woodbury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school bus assistant in Woodbury is making his first court appearance after being accused of sexually touching girls under the age of 5.

Police say video from the school bus shows 70-year-old Harvey Kneifl touching the children on at least two occasions.

Court papers filed Thursday afternoon say Kneifl is a school bus attendant whose job is to help children with special needs while they ride buses in the South Washington County School District.

The criminal complaint states that Kneifl “admitted that he likes to tickle, poke and hug the children,” and that he likes putting his hands on the girls’ thighs and rubbing them.

When interviewed by police, Kneifl said the children “come from a hard life and likely do not get any sort of affection at home.”

He was arrested Wednesday and is now charged with six counts of criminal sex conduct, with a victim under the age of 13.

If convicted, Kniefl faces up to 25 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine for each charge.

