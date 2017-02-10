Good Question: How Did Valentine’s Day Start?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jake, Lauren and Allie all wrote to WCCO wanting to know about the origins of Valentine’s Day. How did it start? Good Question.
During the Roman era, there was a fertility festival held in mid-February called Lupercalia. Men would sacrifice goats and then whip women with the hides of the animals.
Several hundred years later, the Church would abolish this ritual. Instead, it would celebrate St. Valentine during this time.
Historians aren’t entirely sure of the origins of Valentine, but it’s believed he was more than one man. The story goes that Valentine tried to secretly marry young soldiers. The Roman emperor at time didn’t like that and had him executed. St. Valentine would later become a martyr.
It wasn’t until the 15th century or so when this time of year became associated with love. Shakespeare and Chaucer referenced Valentine in their poems. In 1913, Hallmark debuted its first Valentine’s Day card.