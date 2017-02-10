Charges: Dakota County Jail Inmate Kicked Deputy In Face, Tried To Take Taser

Timberwolves Live: Timberwolves Vs. Pelicans | Wiggins Helps Wolves Stun Raptors, 112-109

February 10, 2017 7:11 PM
Filed Under: Dakota County, Dakota County Jail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman faces assault charges after allegedly kicking a deputy at the Dakota County Jail and trying to take another deputy’s Taser.

According to the criminal complaint, 41-year-old Heather Marie Hunter, an inmate at the jail, became combative with deputies as they tried to search her in the sally port of the jail.

When deputies tried to restrain her, Hunter tried to grab a deputy’s Taser before kicking another deputy in the knee, the complaint states.

Deputies were attempting to move Hunter to a restraint chair when she kicked a deputy in the face.

Hunter faces fourth degree assault charges and remains in the Dakota County Jail.

