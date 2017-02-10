Lawmakers Voting To Abolish Made In Minnesota Solar Energy Grants

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A solar incentive program in Minnesota appears to be on the chopping block in the Republican-controlled legislature.
Lawmakers in the House voted Thursday to get rid of a $15-million annual awards program that helped homeowners and businesses install solar panels. The program required that the parts and panels were built in Minnesota.
Republicans said the program costs too much for the low number of jobs it creates.
Solar industry experts argue that’s just not true, and that without the solar grants the solar industry will be crippled.