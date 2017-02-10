Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See This Weekend

From a big band show at a downtown Minneapolis jazz club to a special anniversary at First Avenue, there are some great local shows this weekend. Check them out below!

——–

If you like suits, energy and contemporary pop with a big band punch, make your way to the Dakota Jazz Club Friday night. Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is set to bring a Sinatra-inspired-but-evolved performance to downtown Minneapolis.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with tickets ranging from $28 to $35.

——–

Minneapolis-based dream-pop duo, tiny deaths, will be releasing a new album, “Elegies”, at the beautiful Icehouse this Friday.

Joining tiny deaths on the bill is LOTT with DJ sets from Jeremy Ylvisaker, Al Church and DOSH. Doors for the 21+ show open at 10:30 with tickets $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Check out the video for their new single below.

——–

It’s been 5 years since Poliça formed and released its unique sound to the world, so of course they need to celebrate the coveted half-decade mark!

What better place to do that than the iconic First Avenue’s Mainroom?

Joining Poliça on the bill is Spank Rock and Taskforce.

Doors open for the 18+ show at 8 p.m. Saturday.

——–

St. Paul-based art-pop duo Har-Di-Har is bringing its unique act to Honey to top off the weekend. Expect a lot of new music!

Joining them on the bill is comedian Joey Hamburger, freak funkers P • PL, and The Happy Children! Doors for the 21+ show open at 9 p.m. with tickets costing $7.

——–

Local Music Tap is a blog aimed at promoting Minnesota-based musicians, bands, shows and events. If you have music blog ideas, please email cepremo@wcco.com or leave a comment below.