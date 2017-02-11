Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

2,000 People Walk In ‘Caravan Of Love’ For Refugees, Immigrants

February 11, 2017 6:45 PM
Filed Under: Caravan Of Love

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of people showed their support for immigrants and refugees in the Twin Cities Saturday.

The group planned the event to support those affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The Caravan of Love, as organizers called it, started at City Hall in Minneapolis and went to the University of Minnesota campus.

Walkers stopped on the Washington Avenue pedestrian bridge to write messages of love to immigrants — they called it building a bridge of love.

“At some point I’m walking, I was walking, and I was caught with the emotions. You know, people are showing so much love, you want to go out and hug every one of them and thank them for being out here,” one participant said.

“I think it’s incredibly important for Americans to realize that racism is alive and well. And that it’s not going to go away by putting up a wall and fear is not a way to live,” Sarah Massie said.

The Minneapolis Police Department estimated about 2,000 people came out for the walk.

