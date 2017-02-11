Mike’s Mix: Far North Spirits & ‘Orchard & Oak’

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Far North Spirits in Hallock to learn the distilling process — and how to make a delicious cocktail.
Orchard & Oak
1 oz. Far North Spirits Roknar Rye Whiskey
1 oz. house-made pear syrup *
½ oz. fresh lime juice
3-4 dashes Angostura bitters
4 oz. Freewheeler Dry Apple cider from Sociable Cider Werks
Shredded sage leaves, for garnish
* To make pear syrup: cut up any amount of pears. Put in pot and just cover with water. Boil for until mushy (up to 1 hour). Take off and mash with a potato masher. Put into cheesecloth and strain over a large pot. To strained juice add just over 2/3 cup sugar for each cup of juice. Boil solution until sugar is dissolved. Cool and use, or store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Instructions:
Add lime juice, pear syrup, Angostura bitters and Far North Spirits Roknar Rye whiskey to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a mason jar. Add 4 ounces of Sociable Cider Werks cider. Top with ice. Garnish with shredded sage leaves.
Far North Spirits‘ Roknar Rye is 100-percent Minnesota made: grown on owner Mike Swanson’s farm from Minnesota Rye, distilled in Hallock and aged for a year in Minnesota oak barrels from the Barrel Mill in Avon.
