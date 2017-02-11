Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

Church Holds Fundraiser For Family Devastated By Wrong-Way Crash

February 11, 2017 9:58 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fundraiser was held Saturday night to help a family still reeling from a car crash that killed three people.

It was in December when troopers say a wrong-way driver caused a crash on the Highway 5 ramp to Interstate 494 near the airport.

The crash killed 2-year-old Payton Bailey, his mother Dylan and his grandmother Dawn Chiodo.

The family was coming back from the airport after picking up Jenny and Olivia Nord, who both survived the crash but have serious injuries.

Saturday night, a fundraiser was held by the family’s church to help with their recovery efforts.

“We have a spaghetti dinner, we have a bake sale and we have a raffle with a lot of prizes that were donated by members of the community, the business community, and friends of Jenny’s and Olivia’s,” Oak Grove Lutheran Church member Michelle Myroniuk said.

If you would like to help the Nord family in their recovery, click here.

