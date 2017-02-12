Woman Found Dead At Brooklyn Center Hotel; 6 Arrested

Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

February 12, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Center, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say six people are in custody after a woman was found dead Saturday night at a Brooklyn Center hotel.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department says officers found the woman’s body shortly before 9 p.m. at the Quality Inn Hotel on James Circle. She had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, officers arrested six adults. No names have been released, and police say they aren’t seeking additional suspects.

The shooting, which police say does not appear to be random, remains under investigation. The name of the victim has yet to be released.

