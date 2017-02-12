Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

Girl Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Car In Scandia

February 12, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Scandia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the northeast metro say a teenage girl was reportedly walking in the street Saturday night before she was hit by a car.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the girl in a ditch off 192nd Street North in Scandia. She was conscious and suffering from multiple injuries.

Emergency crews airlifted the teen to North Memorial Medical Center. As of Sunday, her condition is not known.

The driver involved spoke with investigators at the scene and was released, officials say. No charges are pending.

A witness said the girl was walking side-by-side in the street with two other teens moments before being struck.

Officials say the area where the incident occurred is not well lit and it was dark when the girl was hit.

