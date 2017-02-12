Police Searching For Missing Soldier Near Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are searching for a member of the Minnesota National Guard in the Duluth area, missing since Friday night.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says Joel Costa was last seen leaving Lady Vi’s Club in Superior, Wisconsin at around 11:30 p.m., and spent time earlier that night at Centerfold’s Club next door.
He was invited to a party, but declined so that he could get to bed before drill at 4:30 a.m., according to a flyer created by the group Minnesota United. The group Minnesota United says Costa’s friends and family don’t believe he left the area of his own free will, nor that he planned to hurt himself.
The 32-year-old is described as 6’4″ tall, 185 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2010 gray or silver Honda Accord with a small dent in the front — license plate 768 DGP. Anyone with information should call Duluth Police at 218-730-5400.
