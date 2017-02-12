Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

Pipeline Protesters Rally At Home Of U.S. Bank CEO, Demanding Divestment

February 12, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: Dakota Access Pipeline, Richard Davis, U.S. Bank

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters gathered outside the home of the CEO of U.S. Bank Sunday afternoon.

Local climate change group MN350 and Native American leaders want to pressure the bank to end financial support for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The group says it’s concerned about Trump administration’s approval for the project to continue. They say the pipeline poses a threat to climate change and the water supply.

Protesters also sent “Love Water Not Oil” Valentines to U.S. Bank CEO Richard Davis. They’re asking the bank to divest from crude oil pipeline companies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia