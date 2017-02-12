Pipeline Protesters Rally At Home Of U.S. Bank CEO, Demanding Divestment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters gathered outside the home of the CEO of U.S. Bank Sunday afternoon.
Local climate change group MN350 and Native American leaders want to pressure the bank to end financial support for the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The group says it’s concerned about Trump administration’s approval for the project to continue. They say the pipeline poses a threat to climate change and the water supply.
Protesters also sent “Love Water Not Oil” Valentines to U.S. Bank CEO Richard Davis. They’re asking the bank to divest from crude oil pipeline companies.