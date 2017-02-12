Grammys: 2017 Grammy Nominees | Beyoncé Or Adele: Who Will Win? | Nominees With Minnesota Connections

‘No. Yes. Maybe.’: Stanek On Running For Governor

February 12, 2017 2:23 PM
Rich Stanek, Sheriff Rich Stanek

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek had an interesting answer Sunday when asked if he’s running for governor in 2018.

“No. Yes. Maybe,” he told Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning, adding that he loves his current job serving the people of the state’s most populous county.

To many, Stanek is considered a possible contender on the Republican ticket for the governor’s mansion. Stanek’s past experience in politics includes a stint in the state House, where he served from 1995 to 2003. Last year, he also told the state Republican convention that he’d be appealing to both Democrats and Republicans.

Last week, Stanek spoke with President Donald Trump and other law enforcement leaders at the White House. Trump asked Stanek about immigration and other issues facing Minnesota.

Topping the list of the sheriff’s concerns is the opioid overdose epidemic. Another key concern is the lack of resources for law enforcement in dealing with mental health cases.

Stanek spoke about both of those topics on WCCO Sunday Morning.

