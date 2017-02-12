Wiggins, Towns Lead Timberwolves Over Short-Handed Bulls 117-89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the severely short-handed Chicago Bulls 117-89 on Sunday.

Ricky Rubio had 17 points, 11 assists and six rebounds and Minnesota shot 54 percent to help coach Tom Thibodeau sweep the season series against his former team. Gorgui Dieng added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Doug McDermott scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for the Bulls, who were missing Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, Nikola Mirotic and Paul Zipser with injuries. The Bulls turned the ball over 18 times, were outrebounded 46-35 and were outscored 56-38 in the paint.

Thibodeau’s acrimonious split from the Bulls is well-documented, but much of the drama was addressed during Minnesota’s visit to Chicago in December. The Timberwolves overcame a 21-point deficit to win that game, which started a 13-10 stretch that helped them climb back into the playoff picture in the muddled Western Conference.

And while the Wolves have taken another step back recently, that December meeting was a prime example of the dysfunction plaguing the Bulls since Thibodeau was fired. Injuries, a lack of shooting and team chemistry issues have weighed on them all season long as they try to stay afloat in the East.

Badly outmanned on Sunday, the Bulls were put away quickly. The Wolves led by 19 in the first quarter and 26 in the first half as Rubio directed traffic and found Wiggins and Towns for dunks in transition and open jumpers.

The Bulls made their first five 3-pointers of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 13, but Thibodeau kept his starters in deep into the fourth quarter to push the lead back to 30.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago hit 10 of 25 3-pointers, the first time in 16 games they have hit at least 10. … Bobby Portis scored 16 points off the bench. … Michael Carter-Williams (12) and Robin Lopez (10) were the only other Bulls starters in double figures. … Coach Fred Hoiberg played for the Timberwolves and still owns a home in the Brainerd Lakes area.

Timberwolves: Nemanja Bjelica broke out of a shooting slump with three 3s and scored 16 points off the bench. … Wiggins also had six boards and four assists. … It was the first sellout of the season for the Wolves, thanks to a healthy youth crowd for the matinee and a strong contingent of Bulls fans.

WOUNDED BULLS

Butler aggravated a bruised right heel on Friday night against Phoenix. The injury had kept him out of three games prior to the loss to the Suns, and Hoiberg said it was too early to tell whether Butler’s start in the All-Star game in New Orleans next Sunday is in jeopardy.

Wade missed the game with a swollen right wrist that required X-rays, Mirotic had back spasms and Zipser had a sore left ankle and a stomach illness. That left the Bulls with 10 healthy players. Hoiberg started Jerian Grant, Carter-Williams, McDermott, Lopez and Taj Gibson.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Chicago finally gets back home on Tuesday to face Toronto after a road trip that began on Feb. 1.

Timberwolves: Minnesota wraps up a six-game homestand with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though former Wolves All-Star Kevin Love will miss the game with a knee injury.

