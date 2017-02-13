3rd Gophers Football Player Facing Expulsion Transfers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A third Gopher football player facing expulsion for his alleged involvement in a sexual assault scandal is transferring to another school.
Ten University of Minnesota players faced discipline after a female student said she was sexually assaulted following the Gophers’ Sept. 2 win against Oregon State.
Four players — Ray Buford, Tamarion Johnson, KiAnte Hardin and Dior Johnson – had their recommendations for expulsion upheld by a student panel.
Tamarion Johnson and Buford previously announced they would transfer to Arizona Western Community College following the decision. Monday, an official with Arizona Western confirmed Dior Johnson has also been signed to the school.
Hardin’s plans are still unknown. The deadline to appeal the university’s decision passed over the weekend.
Ten players were involved in the investigation. Carlton Djam had his expulsion reduced to a one-year suspension. Mark Williams is also suspended for a year.
Four players – Seth Green, Kobe McCrary, Antonio Shenault and Antoine Winfield Jr. – were cleared of any wrongdoing.