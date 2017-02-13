Unseasonably Warm Temps Prompt Vehicle Restrictions For Eelpout Festival

February 13, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Eel Pout Festival, Leech Lake, Leech Lake Walker Bay, Walker

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say unseasonably warm temperatures are forcing some changes at the upcoming Eelpout Festival in Walker.

The annual festival is scheduled for Feb. 23 to Feb. 26 on Leech Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says only snowmobiles and ATVs will be allowed on Walker Bay for the event. No other motorized vehicle traffic will be allowed from Friday, Feb. 24 at noon through Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

They say violators will be ticketed and towed if they ignore the rules.

