Jordan Murphy Named Big Ten Co-Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sophomore forward Jordan Murphy had a big week as the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team won a pair of games to improve to 6-6 in the Big Ten.
Murphy was named a Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Monday. He averaged 21 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks per game as the Gophers beat Iowa in double overtime last Wednesday and got a road win at Rutgers on Saturday.
Murphy scored 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in the win over Iowa. That included six offensive rebounds, and he added four blocks. He also scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds in a 72-63 win over the Scarlet Knights. Murphy shot 64.3 percent from the field in the two wins.
It’s his first Big Ten Player of the Week honor.
The Gophers (18-7, 6-6) host Indiana Wednesday night and Michigan Sunday night.