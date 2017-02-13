Stanek: Officers Will Not Seek Out Illegals But Will Contact ICE

February 13, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Hennepin County, Ice, Illegal Immigration, Sheriff Richard Stanek

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff Richard Stanek says local law enforcement officers will not be actively searching for immigrants in the country illegally.

The Sheriff added however, his office will contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the proper federal offices after arresting criminals who are found to be in the U.S. illegally.

“If [illegals] commit a crime, we’ll notify ICE as appropriate, but it’s their job to take whatever appropriate action from there,” Stanek said.

Over the weekend, President Trump praised the actions by ICE officers targeting immigrants who are in the country illegally and have criminal records.

